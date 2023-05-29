Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Trading Up 1.7 %

MGA opened at $51.55 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 120.40%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

