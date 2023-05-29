Analysts Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target at $125.21

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.21.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NBIX stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 152.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,508,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

