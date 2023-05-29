Analysts Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 930.83

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 930.83 ($11.58).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 880 ($10.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.44) to GBX 980 ($12.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.74), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,243.69). In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.18), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,805.55). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.74), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,243.69). Insiders have sold a total of 71,570 shares of company stock worth $48,711,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

LON:STAN opened at GBX 649.40 ($8.08) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 654.06. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 877.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

