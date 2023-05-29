Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Target Price at $102.25

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after acquiring an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.