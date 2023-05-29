Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $5,464.67

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5,464.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $134.34. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after buying an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ferguson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

