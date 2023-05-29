Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target at $103.67

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several research analysts have commented on HNNMY shares. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

