Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price at $135.36

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,567,240,000 after purchasing an additional 520,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after purchasing an additional 211,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

