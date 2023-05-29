Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.
Aegon Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE AEG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
