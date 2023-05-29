Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

