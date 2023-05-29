Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Stories

