StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.