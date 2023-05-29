StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.