Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Tarena International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.44.

About Tarena International

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.43%.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

