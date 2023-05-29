Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

