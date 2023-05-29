First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48. First Solar has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 517.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,198 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Solar by 166.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,766 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.