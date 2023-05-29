Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cinedigm during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 66,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Further Reading

