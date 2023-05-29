Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $135,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

