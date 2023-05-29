StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Stock Performance

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.70 million, a PE ratio of -23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,840,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,777,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,944,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

