StockNews.com Upgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Strong-Buy

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Up 5.5 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,836,220 shares in the company, valued at $45,920,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,494 shares of company stock worth $1,902,045. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

