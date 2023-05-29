CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Price Performance
CVU stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.79. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
