CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CVU stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.79. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

