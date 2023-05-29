StockNews.com Downgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Sell

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

NYSE EGY opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $420.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,110,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

