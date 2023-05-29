Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BFS opened at $34.10 on Friday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 5,145 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.29 per share, for a total transaction of $171,277.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,237.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 19,495 shares of company stock worth $679,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Stories

