Insider Buying: Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Insider Acquires 3,087 Shares of Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) insider Simon Dodd purchased 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £24,973.83 ($31,061.98).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 0.9 %

YNGA stock opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.68) on Monday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 863 ($10.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,328 ($16.52). The company has a market cap of £406.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,070.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,130.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 3,684.21%.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

