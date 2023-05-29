Alarum Technologies (ALAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Alarum Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.83%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAR opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.68.

About Alarum Technologies

Alarum Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Privacy, and Consumer Cybersecurity and Privacy. The Enterprise Cybersecurity segment offers solutions designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

