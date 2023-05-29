Agora (API) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 74.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts expect Agora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agora Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ API opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.03. Agora has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
