Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Acquires £30,400 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($37,810.95).
Virgin Money UK Trading Down 1.1 %
VMUK opened at GBX 151.35 ($1.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.15, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.49).
Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
