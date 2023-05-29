Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Acquires £30,400 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($37,810.95).

VMUK opened at GBX 151.35 ($1.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.94. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.15, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. Virgin Money UK PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,235.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.86) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 220 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.60).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

