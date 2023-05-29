Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Buys £11,120 in Stock

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) insider Ominder Dhillon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £11,120 ($13,830.85).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.41) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.54. The company has a market cap of £888.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,957.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 232 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.50 ($3.65).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s payout ratio is currently -5,714.29%.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

