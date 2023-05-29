DCC plc (LON:DCC) Insider Kevin Lucey Sells 1,735 Shares

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) insider Kevin Lucey sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,691 ($58.35), for a total value of £81,388.85 ($101,229.91).
DCC Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 4,710 ($58.58) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,737.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,539.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.67. DCC plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($49.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,752 ($71.54).
DCC Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 127.17 ($1.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $60.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,532.54%.
About DCC
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.
