Huize (HUIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huize Price Performance

HUIZ opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.48. Huize has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

