Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Insider Buys £2,945.88 in Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) insider Andrew Magson purchased 24,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,945.88 ($3,664.03).

Shares of HDD stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65. Hardide plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.40 ($0.35).

Hardide plc manufactures and sells advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

