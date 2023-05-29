Hardide plc (LON:HDD) Insider Buys £2,945.88 in Stock

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) insider Andrew Magson purchased 24,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £2,945.88 ($3,664.03).
Hardide Stock Performance
Shares of HDD stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 11.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65. Hardide plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.40 ($0.35).
About Hardide
