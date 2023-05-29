Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.57 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Down 0.9 %

SPWH opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 509.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $85,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPWH. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.