Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases £7,050 in Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Vineet Bhalla bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £7,050 ($8,768.66).

C&C Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CCR stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.77) on Monday. C&C Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125.54 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 211 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 712.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.34. The company has a market capitalization of £558.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94,666.67, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43.

C&C Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C&C Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.49) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Featured Stories

