Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Sells £175,194.76 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.68), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,903.93).

Whitbread Stock Down 0.5 %

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($40.51) on Monday. Whitbread plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,394.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,117.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,937.39.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,441.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whitbread Company Profile

WTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.53) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($48.76) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,778.75 ($47.00).

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.