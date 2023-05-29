Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Sells £175,194.76 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.68), for a total value of £175,194.76 ($217,903.93).
Whitbread Stock Down 0.5 %
WTB stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($40.51) on Monday. Whitbread plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,360.52 ($41.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a market cap of £6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,394.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,117.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,937.39.
Whitbread Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,441.18%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
See Also
