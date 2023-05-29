Reservoir Media (RSVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media Trading Up 0.3 %

Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. Reservoir Media has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Reservoir Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,570,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 131,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

