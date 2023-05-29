nCino (NCNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. nCino has set its Q1 guidance at $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.36-0.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. On average, analysts expect nCino to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.34. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $39.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $1,744,052.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 320,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 72,851 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,744,052.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,087 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.