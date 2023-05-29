HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £107,950 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Edmond Warner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($134,266.17).

Shares of HVPE opened at GBX 2,180 ($27.11) on Monday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,489.02 ($30.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,075.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,172.80. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

