HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Acquires £107,950 in Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) insider Edmond Warner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($26.85) per share, for a total transaction of £107,950 ($134,266.17).
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Price Performance
Shares of HVPE opened at GBX 2,180 ($27.11) on Monday. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,900 ($23.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,489.02 ($30.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,075.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,172.80. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 143.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
About HarbourVest Global Private Equity
