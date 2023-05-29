CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

CAE Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE CAE opened at C$29.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a 52 week low of C$20.90 and a 52 week high of C$35.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.



