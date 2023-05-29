National Bank of Canada (NA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.43 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %

NA stock opened at C$100.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.79. The company has a market cap of C$33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

NA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.32.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

