CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CAE Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

