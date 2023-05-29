SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) Insider Sells £789,029.72 in Stock

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) insider Adam Binks sold 2,076,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £789,029.72 ($981,380.25).
SysGroup Stock Performance
SYS stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.77. SysGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.75 ($0.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.23.
SysGroup Company Profile
