SysGroup plc (LON:SYS) Insider Sells £789,029.72 in Stock

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) insider Adam Binks sold 2,076,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £789,029.72 ($981,380.25).

SYS stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 0.77. SysGroup plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.25 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.75 ($0.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.23.

Featured Articles

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

