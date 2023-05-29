Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target at $78.87

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 458,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $2,887,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Shares of GFS opened at $60.05 on Friday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.95.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

