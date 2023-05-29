Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives $23.11 Average PT from Analysts

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of JHG opened at $26.20 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.