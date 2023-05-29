Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $1,041.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,041.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,200 ($14.93) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.20) to GBX 850 ($10.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.07) to GBX 1,000 ($12.44) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $10.98 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.3013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.