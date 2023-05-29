Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $105.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.90. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.85.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

