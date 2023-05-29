Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target at $24.80

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at $71,308,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares in the company, valued at $71,308,569.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,406,727 shares of company stock valued at $51,370,309. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.80.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.