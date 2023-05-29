Brokerages Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Price Target at $3.33

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio Trading Up 0.8 %

GRPH opened at $2.67 on Friday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $155.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.09.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

