Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,469.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,469.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,348.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,468.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,476.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,717 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

