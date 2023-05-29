Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Receives $31.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGDDY. HSBC downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $14.73 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

