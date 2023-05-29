Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Price Target at $125.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.12) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.69) to GBX 160 ($1.99) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

