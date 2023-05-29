Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $110.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of SONY opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $99.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.49.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

