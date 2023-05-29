Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$72.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$74.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cfra boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$99.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of C$60.37 and a 52-week high of C$100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.07.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 15.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.5726351 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

