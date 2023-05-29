LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $117.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LCII opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $139.89.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $3,361,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,353,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

